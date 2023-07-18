Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks while batting .290.
  • In 62.3% of his 69 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 69), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 25 games this year (36.2%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 42.0% of his games this year (29 of 69), with two or more runs three times (4.3%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 31
.289 AVG .291
.343 OBP .316
.563 SLG .336
18 XBH 3
8 HR 1
24 RBI 12
33/10 K/BB 20/5
3 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.97 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • The Rangers will send Eovaldi (10-3) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.020), and 40th in K/9 (8.3).
