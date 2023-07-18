Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .633 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .260 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.
- He ranks 69th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 82 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.2% of them.
- He has homered in 18.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 82), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.2% of his games this season, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (40.2%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.270
|.351
|OBP
|.375
|.508
|SLG
|.496
|14
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|23
|27/17
|K/BB
|30/16
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.97 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eovaldi (10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks seventh, 1.020 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th.
