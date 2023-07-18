Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has six doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 14 walks while batting .217.

In 59.3% of his 59 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (28.8%), and in 8.1% of his trips to the dish.

Siri has had at least one RBI in 42.4% of his games this season (25 of 59), with two or more RBI 11 times (18.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 47.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .231 AVG .200 .288 OBP .235 .481 SLG .568 10 XBH 15 8 HR 10 20 RBI 19 38/9 K/BB 38/5 4 SB 3

