The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Rangers.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .276 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this season (48 of 75), with at least two hits 22 times (29.3%).

He has gone deep in 17.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 75), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (44.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (14.7%).

He has scored in 30 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 40 .270 AVG .281 .294 OBP .331 .426 SLG .548 13 XBH 18 3 HR 10 17 RBI 34 33/4 K/BB 45/12 7 SB 13

Rangers Pitching Rankings