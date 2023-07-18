Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Rangers.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .276 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this season (48 of 75), with at least two hits 22 times (29.3%).
- He has gone deep in 17.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 75), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (44.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (14.7%).
- He has scored in 30 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.270
|AVG
|.281
|.294
|OBP
|.331
|.426
|SLG
|.548
|13
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|34
|33/4
|K/BB
|45/12
|7
|SB
|13
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (10-3) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.020), and 40th in K/9 (8.3).
