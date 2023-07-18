Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .280.
- Raley enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333.
- Raley has gotten a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), including 18 multi-hit games (24.7%).
- He has homered in 17.8% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has an RBI in 26 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (43.8%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.224
|AVG
|.323
|.321
|OBP
|.392
|.500
|SLG
|.622
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|25
|38/8
|K/BB
|38/9
|6
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.97 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eovaldi (10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks seventh, 1.020 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th.
