On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .275 with nine doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 53rd in slugging.

In 63.0% of his 92 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (16.3%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has driven home a run in 34 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 45 games this year (48.9%), including 12 multi-run games (13.0%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .282 AVG .268 .408 OBP .352 .491 SLG .429 15 XBH 12 9 HR 7 34 RBI 26 42/26 K/BB 52/22 7 SB 3

