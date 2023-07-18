Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .275 with nine doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 53rd in slugging.
- In 63.0% of his 92 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (16.3%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has driven home a run in 34 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 45 games this year (48.9%), including 12 multi-run games (13.0%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.282
|AVG
|.268
|.408
|OBP
|.352
|.491
|SLG
|.429
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|26
|42/26
|K/BB
|52/22
|7
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.97 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.020), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
