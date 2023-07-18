Tuesday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (56-39) taking on the Tampa Bay Rays (60-37) at 8:05 PM ET (on July 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) to the mound, while Taj Bradley (5-5) will answer the bell for the Rays.

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Rays were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Rays have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (30.8%) in those games.

This season, Tampa Bay has come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (522 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rays have the second-best ERA (3.69) in the majors this season.

Rays Schedule