Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at Globe Life Field against Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Rays have +115 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rays and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

The Rays have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Discover More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been victorious in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 1-3 when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Tampa Bay and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 97 games with a total.

The Rays have posted a record of 10-7-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-15 25-22 26-17 34-20 47-32 13-5

