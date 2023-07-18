Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays have hit 143 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Tampa Bay is third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 522.

The Rays have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Rays rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Tampa Bay strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the second-best ERA (3.69) in the majors this season.

Rays pitchers have a 1.193 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley (5-5) will take the mound for the Rays, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, July 8, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In 13 starts this season, Bradley has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Braves W 10-4 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder 7/15/2023 Royals W 6-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Alec Marsh 7/15/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Shawn Armstrong Cole Ragans 7/16/2023 Royals L 8-4 Away Zach Eflin Brady Singer 7/17/2023 Rangers L 3-2 Away Shane McClanahan Dane Dunning 7/18/2023 Rangers - Away Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 7/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tyler Glasnow Jon Gray 7/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Gibson 7/21/2023 Orioles - Home Zach Eflin Kyle Bradish 7/22/2023 Orioles - Home Shane McClanahan Grayson Rodriguez 7/23/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells

