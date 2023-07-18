The Texas Rangers (56-39) carry a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Tampa Bay Rays (60-37) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) versus the Rays and Taj Bradley (5-5).

Rays vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (10-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-5, 5.28 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

Bradley (5-5) takes the mound first for the Rays in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.28 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8 against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .265 batting average against him.

Bradley has one quality start under his belt this year.

Bradley has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year entering this matchup.

In two of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Taj Bradley vs. Rangers

He will face a Rangers offense that ranks first in the league with 554 total runs scored while batting .274 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .461 slugging percentage (second in MLB play) and has hit a total of 130 home runs (sixth in the league).

Bradley has a 9.82 ERA and a 2.182 WHIP against the Rangers this season in 3 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .267 batting average over one appearance.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (10-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, July 6, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.83 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 18 games.

He has 10 quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

The 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.020), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Rays

The Rays have scored 522 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB. They are batting .258 for the campaign with 143 home runs, fourth in the league.

The Rays have gone 7-for-26 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

