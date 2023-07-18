Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .120 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .203 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Walls has picked up a hit in 36 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

In 8.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Walls has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (26.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (5.5%).

In 30 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .183 AVG .220 .326 OBP .298 .266 SLG .433 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 8 RBI 19 35/22 K/BB 34/14 10 SB 10

