Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .120 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .203 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Walls has picked up a hit in 36 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 8.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Walls has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (26.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (5.5%).
- In 30 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.183
|AVG
|.220
|.326
|OBP
|.298
|.266
|SLG
|.433
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|19
|35/22
|K/BB
|34/14
|10
|SB
|10
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks seventh, 1.020 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
