The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Franco has an OPS of .792, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 38th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Franco has recorded a hit in 62 of 90 games this season (68.9%), including 28 multi-hit games (31.1%).

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (12.2%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

Franco has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this year (31 of 90), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Home Away 48 GP 42 .286 AVG .263 .348 OBP .332 .508 SLG .389 24 XBH 13 8 HR 3 29 RBI 16 28/17 K/BB 26/17 14 SB 14

