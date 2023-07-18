The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 97 hits and an OBP of .406 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Diaz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 69.6% of his games this year (55 of 79), with more than one hit 29 times (36.7%).

He has homered in 16.5% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in 26 games this season (32.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 55.7% of his games this year (44 of 79), with two or more runs 12 times (15.2%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .348 AVG .293 .427 OBP .381 .540 SLG .479 15 XBH 16 8 HR 5 23 RBI 20 29/21 K/BB 26/18 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings