Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 97 hits and an OBP of .406 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Diaz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 69.6% of his games this year (55 of 79), with more than one hit 29 times (36.7%).
- He has homered in 16.5% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 26 games this season (32.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 55.7% of his games this year (44 of 79), with two or more runs 12 times (15.2%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.348
|AVG
|.293
|.427
|OBP
|.381
|.540
|SLG
|.479
|15
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|29/21
|K/BB
|26/18
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.97 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (10-3) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks seventh, 1.020 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
