Isaac Paredes -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .257 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 79th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 54.2% of his games this year (45 of 83), with at least two hits 19 times (22.9%).

He has homered in 18.1% of his games in 2023 (15 of 83), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has had an RBI in 33 games this season (39.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 33 of 83 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .250 AVG .264 .351 OBP .372 .508 SLG .486 14 XBH 17 10 HR 7 34 RBI 23 27/17 K/BB 31/17 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings