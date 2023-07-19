On Wednesday, Jose Siri (batting .128 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has six doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 14 walks while batting .217.

In 59.3% of his 59 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In 28.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.4% of his games this year, Siri has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (18.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 47.5% of his games this season (28 of 59), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .231 AVG .200 .288 OBP .235 .481 SLG .568 10 XBH 15 8 HR 10 20 RBI 19 38/9 K/BB 38/5 4 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings