Josh Lowe -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rangers.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 17 walks while batting .278.
  • Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 64.5% of his games this year (49 of 76), with at least two hits 22 times (28.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Lowe has picked up an RBI in 43.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season (31 of 76), with two or more runs seven times (9.2%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 41
.270 AVG .284
.294 OBP .337
.426 SLG .547
13 XBH 18
3 HR 10
17 RBI 34
33/4 K/BB 45/13
7 SB 13

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Gray (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 24th, 1.141 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 56th.
