Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Lowe -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rangers.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 17 walks while batting .278.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 64.5% of his games this year (49 of 76), with at least two hits 22 times (28.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 43.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season (31 of 76), with two or more runs seven times (9.2%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|41
|.270
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.337
|.426
|SLG
|.547
|13
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|34
|33/4
|K/BB
|45/13
|7
|SB
|13
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Gray (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 24th, 1.141 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 56th.
