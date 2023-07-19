The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .250 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Margot has gotten a hit in 42 of 69 games this season (60.9%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (15.9%).

He has homered in 4.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 69), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Margot has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this season (22 of 69), with two or more RBI four times (5.8%).

In 24 of 69 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .209 AVG .291 .269 OBP .336 .318 SLG .400 7 XBH 10 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 20/8 K/BB 20/7 2 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings