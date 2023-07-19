Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Rays vs Rangers
|Rays vs Rangers Odds
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .250 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Margot has gotten a hit in 42 of 69 games this season (60.9%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (15.9%).
- He has homered in 4.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 69), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Margot has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this season (22 of 69), with two or more RBI four times (5.8%).
- In 24 of 69 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.209
|AVG
|.291
|.269
|OBP
|.336
|.318
|SLG
|.400
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|20/8
|K/BB
|20/7
|2
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (6-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.45), 26th in WHIP (1.141), and 56th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.