On Wednesday, Randy Arozarena (hitting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .278 with 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this year (17.2%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.6% of his games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 49.5% of his games this year (46 of 93), with two or more runs 12 times (12.9%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 45 .282 AVG .273 .408 OBP .355 .491 SLG .453 15 XBH 14 9 HR 8 34 RBI 27 42/26 K/BB 52/22 7 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings