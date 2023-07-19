Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers square off against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

The Rays are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rangers (-130). The total is 9 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -130 +110 9 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Rays have been favored twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rays and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Rays' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those contests had spread set by sportsbooks).

Read More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (28.6%) in those games.

This season, Tampa Bay has won one of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 98 games with a total this season.

The Rays are 10-7-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-15 25-23 26-17 34-21 47-33 13-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.