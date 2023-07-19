How to Watch the Rays vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.
Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank third-best in MLB play with 145 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay's .451 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Rays have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.257).
- Tampa Bay scores the third-most runs in baseball (525 total, 5.4 per game).
- The Rays are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.
- The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's 3.71 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.196).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will look to Zack Littell (0-1) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 9, when he threw two innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Royals
|W 6-1
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Alec Marsh
|7/15/2023
|Royals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Shawn Armstrong
|Cole Ragans
|7/16/2023
|Royals
|L 8-4
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Brady Singer
|7/17/2023
|Rangers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Dane Dunning
|7/18/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Jon Gray
|7/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Gibson
|7/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kyle Bradish
|7/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|7/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Sandy Alcantara
