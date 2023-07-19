Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.080 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Rays vs Rangers
|Rays vs Rangers Odds
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .203 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- In 49.3% of his games this year (36 of 73), Walls has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (9.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 73), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.0% of his games this year, Walls has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.183
|AVG
|.220
|.326
|OBP
|.298
|.266
|SLG
|.433
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|19
|35/22
|K/BB
|34/14
|10
|SB
|10
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.45), 26th in WHIP (1.141), and 56th in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.