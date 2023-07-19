Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.447) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- Franco has had a hit in 62 of 91 games this season (68.1%), including multiple hits 28 times (30.8%).
- He has homered in 11 games this year (12.1%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (34.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (12.1%).
- He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.286
|AVG
|.257
|.348
|OBP
|.325
|.508
|SLG
|.380
|24
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|16
|28/17
|K/BB
|26/17
|14
|SB
|14
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.45), 26th in WHIP (1.141), and 56th in K/9 (7.2).
