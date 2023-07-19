The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.447) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Franco has had a hit in 62 of 91 games this season (68.1%), including multiple hits 28 times (30.8%).

He has homered in 11 games this year (12.1%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (34.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (12.1%).

He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .286 AVG .257 .348 OBP .325 .508 SLG .380 24 XBH 13 8 HR 3 29 RBI 16 28/17 K/BB 26/17 14 SB 14

Rangers Pitching Rankings