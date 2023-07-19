Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jon Gray) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 97 hits and an OBP of .403 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 55 of 80 games this season (68.8%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (36.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32.5% of his games this year, Diaz has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 55.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (15.0%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.348
|AVG
|.285
|.427
|OBP
|.376
|.540
|SLG
|.465
|15
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|29/21
|K/BB
|26/19
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 105 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.45), 26th in WHIP (1.141), and 56th in K/9 (7.2).
