After batting .226 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 29 walks while batting .208.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 33 of 60 games this year (55.0%), including nine multi-hit games (15.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.3% of his games this season, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (18.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (19 of 60), with two or more runs six times (10.0%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .226 AVG .193 .333 OBP .279 .462 SLG .360 10 XBH 10 6 HR 4 21 RBI 12 39/15 K/BB 29/14 3 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings