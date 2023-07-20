Jose Siri -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on July 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Rangers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .222 with six doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 14 walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 60 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.0% of them.

Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (30.0%), and in 8.4% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has had at least one RBI in 43.3% of his games this season (26 of 60), with two or more RBI 11 times (18.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (48.3%), including seven multi-run games (11.7%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .231 AVG .212 .288 OBP .245 .481 SLG .596 10 XBH 16 8 HR 11 20 RBI 20 38/9 K/BB 39/5 4 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings