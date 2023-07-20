Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Jose Siri -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on July 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Rangers.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .222 with six doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 14 walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 60 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.0% of them.
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (30.0%), and in 8.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has had at least one RBI in 43.3% of his games this season (26 of 60), with two or more RBI 11 times (18.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (48.3%), including seven multi-run games (11.7%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.231
|AVG
|.212
|.288
|OBP
|.245
|.481
|SLG
|.596
|10
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|11
|20
|RBI
|20
|38/9
|K/BB
|39/5
|4
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Gibson will aim for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.77 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.77), 49th in WHIP (1.348), and 54th in K/9 (7) among pitchers who qualify.
