The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .275.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 42.9% of his games this year (33 of 77), with more than one RBI 11 times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 40.3% of his games this season (31 of 77), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 42 .270 AVG .278 .294 OBP .335 .426 SLG .536 13 XBH 18 3 HR 10 17 RBI 34 33/4 K/BB 46/14 7 SB 13

Orioles Pitching Rankings