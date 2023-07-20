Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, July 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks while batting .277.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 45 of 75 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has gone deep in 17.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has picked up an RBI in 34.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 42.7% of his games this season (32 of 75), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (16.0%) he has scored more than once.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.224
|AVG
|.316
|.321
|OBP
|.383
|.500
|SLG
|.602
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|25
|38/8
|K/BB
|41/9
|6
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gibson will look to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.77 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.77), 49th in WHIP (1.348), and 54th in K/9 (7).
