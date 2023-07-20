The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .276 with 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this season (59 of 94), with multiple hits 27 times (28.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 94), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 35 games this season (37.2%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 46 of 94 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 46 .282 AVG .270 .408 OBP .352 .491 SLG .448 15 XBH 14 9 HR 8 34 RBI 27 42/26 K/BB 53/22 7 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings