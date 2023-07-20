Rays vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 20
Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (60-39) and Baltimore Orioles (58-37) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on July 20.
The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (3-3) for the Rays and Kyle Gibson (9-6) for the Orioles.
Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Orioles 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Orioles Player Props
|Rays vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Rays have won 54, or 67.5%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 27 of its 34 games, or 79.4%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 526.
- The Rays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|@ Royals
|W 4-2
|Shawn Armstrong vs Cole Ragans
|July 16
|@ Royals
|L 8-4
|Zach Eflin vs Brady Singer
|July 17
|@ Rangers
|L 3-2
|Shane McClanahan vs Dane Dunning
|July 18
|@ Rangers
|L 5-3
|Taj Bradley vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 19
|@ Rangers
|L 5-1
|Zack Littell vs Jon Gray
|July 20
|Orioles
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Kyle Gibson
|July 21
|Orioles
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Kyle Bradish
|July 22
|Orioles
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 23
|Orioles
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Tyler Wells
|July 25
|Marlins
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 26
|Marlins
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Braxton Garrett
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.