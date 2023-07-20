Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (60-39) and Baltimore Orioles (58-37) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on July 20.

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (3-3) for the Rays and Kyle Gibson (9-6) for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rays have won 54, or 67.5%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Tampa Bay has won 27 of its 34 games, or 79.4%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 526.

The Rays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule