Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will take the field on Thursday at Tropicana Field against Tyler Glasnow, who is expected to start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Orioles (+150). An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -185 +150 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games. Tampa Bay games have gone under the point total three times in a row, and the average total in this span was nine runs.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 80 total times this season. They've finished 54-26 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 27-7 record (winning 79.4% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rays a 64.9% chance to win.

In the 99 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-42-4).

The Rays have put together a 10-7-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-15 25-24 26-18 34-21 47-34 13-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.