Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will look to find success Kyle Gibson when he starts for the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth-best in baseball with 146 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .451 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Rays' .258 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (526 total runs).

The Rays are eighth in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 11th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.198).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.78 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Glasnow is looking to collect his third quality start of the year.

Glasnow will try to extend a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).

So far he has given up one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Shawn Armstrong Cole Ragans 7/16/2023 Royals L 8-4 Away Zach Eflin Brady Singer 7/17/2023 Rangers L 3-2 Away Shane McClanahan Dane Dunning 7/18/2023 Rangers L 5-3 Away Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 7/19/2023 Rangers L 5-1 Away Zack Littell Jon Gray 7/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Gibson 7/21/2023 Orioles - Home Zach Eflin Kyle Bradish 7/22/2023 Orioles - Home Shane McClanahan Grayson Rodriguez 7/23/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 7/25/2023 Marlins - Home Tyler Glasnow Sandy Alcantara 7/26/2023 Marlins - Home Zach Eflin Braxton Garrett

