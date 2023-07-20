On Thursday, July 20 at 6:40 PM ET, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (60-39) host Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (58-37) in the series opener at Tropicana Field.

The Orioles are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rays (-185). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (3-3, 3.78 ERA) vs Kyle Gibson - BAL (9-6, 4.77 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 80 times this season and won 54, or 67.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 27-7 (79.4%).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Orioles have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (53.5%) in those contests.

The Orioles have a mark of 1-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Luke Raley 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win AL East -184 - 1st

