Player prop bet options for Wander Franco, Adley Rutschman and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field on Thursday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow (3-3) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 10th start of the season.

He has two quality starts in nine chances this season.

Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jul. 15 6.0 6 1 1 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 7 5.2 2 2 1 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 1 5.2 7 3 3 11 1 vs. Royals Jun. 25 5.0 4 1 1 12 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 4.1 6 6 6 7 2

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Franco Stats

Franco has 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 45 RBI (98 total hits). He has swiped 28 bases.

He's slashed .271/.336/.446 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Jul. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 43 RBI (99 total hits).

He has a slash line of .320/.404/.505 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Braves Jul. 9 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 vs. Braves Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 95 hits with 16 doubles, 13 home runs, 56 walks and 41 RBI.

He has a .275/.374/.434 slash line on the year.

Rutschman will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 93 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .269/.344/.494 slash line so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 19 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 16 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 15 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 1

