Rays vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 20
The Tampa Bay Rays (60-39) host the Baltimore Orioles (58-37) in AL East play, at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (3-3) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (9-6) will take the ball for the Orioles.
Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (3-3, 3.78 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (9-6, 4.77 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow
- The Rays will send Glasnow (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 3.78, a 3.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.238.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Glasnow has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Tyler Glasnow vs. Orioles
- The Orioles rank 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks ninth in the league (.426) and 114 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Orioles in one game, and they have gone 6-for-19 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over 4 1/3 innings.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson
- Gibson will aim to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.77 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- During 20 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 4.77 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
- Gibson has nine quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gibson is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.
- He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.77), 49th in WHIP (1.348), and 54th in K/9 (7) among pitchers who qualify.
Kyle Gibson vs. Rays
- He will take the mound against a Rays offense that is batting .258 as a unit (ninth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .451 (third in the league) with 146 total home runs (fourth in MLB play).
- Gibson has a 3 ERA and a 1.333 WHIP against the Rays this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .250 batting average over one appearance.
