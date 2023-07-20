On Thursday, Taylor Walls (.160 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .205 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Walls has gotten a hit in 37 of 74 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-hit games (9.5%).

He has gone deep in six games this season (8.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Walls has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (25.7%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (5.4%).

He has scored in 30 games this season (40.5%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .183 AVG .223 .326 OBP .299 .266 SLG .431 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 8 RBI 19 35/22 K/BB 35/14 10 SB 10

Orioles Pitching Rankings