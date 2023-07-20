Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Wander Franco, with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, July 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco is batting .271 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Franco has gotten at least one hit in 67.4% of his games this season (62 of 92), with at least two hits 28 times (30.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 92), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has had at least one RBI in 33.7% of his games this year (31 of 92), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 39 of 92 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.286
|AVG
|.256
|.348
|OBP
|.323
|.508
|SLG
|.378
|24
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|16
|28/17
|K/BB
|27/17
|14
|SB
|14
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Gibson will try to secure his 10th win when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.77 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 54th, 1.348 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7 K/9 ranks 54th.
