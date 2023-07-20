Wander Franco, with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, July 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco is batting .271 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Franco has gotten at least one hit in 67.4% of his games this season (62 of 92), with at least two hits 28 times (30.4%).

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 92), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has had at least one RBI in 33.7% of his games this year (31 of 92), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 39 of 92 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .286 AVG .256 .348 OBP .323 .508 SLG .378 24 XBH 13 8 HR 3 29 RBI 16 28/17 K/BB 27/17 14 SB 14

Orioles Pitching Rankings