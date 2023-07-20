Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz (.444 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.404), slugging percentage (.505) and total hits (99) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has had a hit in 56 of 81 games this year (69.1%), including multiple hits 30 times (37.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, Diaz has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 44 times this season (54.3%), including 12 games with multiple runs (14.8%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.348
|AVG
|.291
|.427
|OBP
|.379
|.540
|SLG
|.466
|15
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|29/21
|K/BB
|28/19
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gibson (9-6) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Orioles in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.77 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.77), 49th in WHIP (1.348), and 54th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers.
