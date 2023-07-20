The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz (.444 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.404), slugging percentage (.505) and total hits (99) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 56 of 81 games this year (69.1%), including multiple hits 30 times (37.0%).

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.1% of his games this year, Diaz has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 44 times this season (54.3%), including 12 games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .348 AVG .291 .427 OBP .379 .540 SLG .466 15 XBH 16 8 HR 5 23 RBI 20 29/21 K/BB 28/19 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings