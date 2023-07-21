Brandon Lowe -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Read More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .205 with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 54.1% of his 61 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.8% of them.

In 10 games this season, he has homered (16.4%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (27.9%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (18.0%).

He has scored in 19 games this year (31.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .219 AVG .193 .336 OBP .279 .448 SLG .360 10 XBH 10 6 HR 4 21 RBI 12 39/16 K/BB 29/14 3 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings