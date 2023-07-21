On Friday, Christian Bethancourt (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .230 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (11.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.2% of his games this season, Bethancourt has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.3% of his games this season (24 of 61), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .255 AVG .204 .282 OBP .223 .443 SLG .337 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 13 RBI 9 27/4 K/BB 27/3 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings