Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Christian Bethancourt (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Orioles.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .230 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.
- Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (11.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.2% of his games this season, Bethancourt has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.3% of his games this season (24 of 61), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.255
|AVG
|.204
|.282
|OBP
|.223
|.443
|SLG
|.337
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|9
|27/4
|K/BB
|27/3
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went 7 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
