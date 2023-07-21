Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (45-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-53) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Cubs taking home the win. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on July 21.

The Cubs will call on Justin Steele (9-3) versus the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (7-5).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 47 times and won 26, or 55.3%, of those games.

Chicago is 19-12 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored 460 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a mark of 10-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (461 total, 4.8 per game).

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.45) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 16 Red Sox L 11-5 Justin Steele vs Kutter Crawford July 17 Nationals L 7-5 Drew Smyly vs MacKenzie Gore July 18 Nationals W 17-3 Jameson Taillon vs Patrick Corbin July 19 Nationals W 8-3 Kyle Hendricks vs Trevor Williams July 20 Cardinals L 7-2 Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz July 21 Cardinals - Justin Steele vs Jack Flaherty July 22 Cardinals - Drew Smyly vs Miles Mikolas July 23 Cardinals - Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery July 25 @ White Sox - Kyle Hendricks vs Touki Toussaint July 26 @ White Sox - Marcus Stroman vs Michael Kopech July 27 @ Cardinals - Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas

Cardinals Schedule