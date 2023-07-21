Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Ramirez has picked up a hit in 43 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (12.7%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (14.1%).

In 40.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.2%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 32 .287 AVG .286 .340 OBP .322 .558 SLG .330 18 XBH 3 8 HR 1 24 RBI 12 33/10 K/BB 20/6 3 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings