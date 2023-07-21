On Friday, Isaac Paredes (.294 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 77th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Paredes has gotten a hit in 46 of 84 games this year (54.8%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (22.6%).

He has gone deep in 15 games this year (17.9%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this year (39.3%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (39.3%), including 11 multi-run games (13.1%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .250 AVG .264 .351 OBP .369 .508 SLG .479 14 XBH 17 10 HR 7 34 RBI 23 27/17 K/BB 31/17 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings