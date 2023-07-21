The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .223 with six doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 14 walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 37 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has homered in 29.5% of his games in 2023 (18 of 61), and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this season (42.6%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (18.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 29 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 27 .232 AVG .212 .287 OBP .245 .473 SLG .596 10 XBH 16 8 HR 11 20 RBI 20 40/9 K/BB 39/5 4 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings