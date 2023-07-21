The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .274 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (16.7%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 42.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 42 .270 AVG .278 .292 OBP .335 .421 SLG .536 13 XBH 18 3 HR 10 17 RBI 34 34/4 K/BB 46/14 8 SB 13

