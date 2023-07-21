Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: BSSUN

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .275.

In 45 of 76 games this year (59.2%) Raley has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (23.7%).

In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (17.1%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 34.2% of his games this year, Raley has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season (32 of 76), with two or more runs 12 times (15.8%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .220 AVG .316 .333 OBP .383 .490 SLG .602 15 XBH 18 5 HR 10 14 RBI 25 39/10 K/BB 41/9 6 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings