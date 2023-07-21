Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .275.
- In 45 of 76 games this year (59.2%) Raley has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (23.7%).
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (17.1%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 34.2% of his games this year, Raley has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season (32 of 76), with two or more runs 12 times (15.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.220
|AVG
|.316
|.333
|OBP
|.383
|.490
|SLG
|.602
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|25
|39/10
|K/BB
|41/9
|6
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 7 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.05 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.