The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .272 with 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 59 of 95 games this year (62.1%), including 27 multi-hit games (28.4%).

He has hit a home run in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 35 games this year (36.8%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 48.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (12.6%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .274 AVG .270 .398 OBP .352 .476 SLG .448 15 XBH 14 9 HR 8 34 RBI 27 46/26 K/BB 53/22 7 SB 3

