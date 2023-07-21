Friday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (60-40) and the Baltimore Orioles (59-37) clashing at Tropicana Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on July 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (10-5) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (6-4) will answer the bell for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Rays have been favored 81 times and won 54, or 66.7%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered 55 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 41-14 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Tampa Bay has scored 529 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

