Rays vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 21
The Tampa Bay Rays (60-40) take a five-game losing run into a home contest versus the Baltimore Orioles (59-37), at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (10-5) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (6-4) will take the ball for the Orioles.
Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (10-5, 3.59 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (6-4, 3.05 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin
- The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (10-5) for his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in three innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.59, a 7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.025 in 18 games this season.
- He has 10 quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- Eflin has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Zach Eflin vs. Orioles
- The Orioles rank 12th in MLB with a .253 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks ninth in the league (.424) and 114 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Orioles in one game, and they have gone 7-for-25 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI over six innings.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish
- Bradish (6-4) takes the mound first for the Orioles in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.05 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing batters have a .232 batting average against him.
- Bradish is aiming to record his fifth straight quality start in this outing.
- Bradish is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.
- He will try for his third straight appearance without allowing an earned run.
Kyle Bradish vs. Rays
- He will take the hill against a Rays team that is batting .258 as a unit (seventh in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .450 (third in the league) with 146 total home runs (fourth in MLB play).
- In five innings over one appearance against the Rays this season, Bradish has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .211.
