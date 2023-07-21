The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz (.450 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI against the Orioles.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.503) and total hits (100) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 69.5% of his games this season (57 of 82), with more than one hit 30 times (36.6%).

He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in 27 games this season (32.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 53.7% of his games this year (44 of 82), with two or more runs 12 times (14.6%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .343 AVG .291 .421 OBP .379 .536 SLG .466 16 XBH 16 8 HR 5 25 RBI 20 32/21 K/BB 28/19 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings