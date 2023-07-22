On July 22 at 3:00 AM ET, in the opening round of Group C games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Japan will play Zambia.

This matchup will be available on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Japan vs. Zambia

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Hamilton, New Zealand

Hamilton, New Zealand Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato

Japan Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Zambia July 22 - Away Costa Rica July 26 - Home Spain July 31 - Home

Japan's Recent Performance

Japan reached the Round of 16 of the most recent World Cup (in 2019), losing to the Netherlands 2-1.

Yui Hasegawa netted one goal in the competition.

In addition, Jun Endo was also good for one assist.

Japan was 4-2-3 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 12 goals and conceding nine. This year, its record is 2-0-3 against fellow World Cup squads (five goals scored, four allowed).

The last time Japan squared off against a World Cup team was earlier this year on July 14, when it defeated Panama 5-0.

Japan's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Zambia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Japan July 22 - Home Spain July 26 - Away Costa Rica July 31 - Away

Zambia's Recent Performance

Zambia did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup, which was held in France.

So far this year, Zambia is 1-1-3 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of -8. In 2022, it was 1-0-3 in such matches (-2 goal differential).

Zambia's 3-2 win over Germany earlier this year on July 7 was the last time that Zambia matched up with a team competing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

